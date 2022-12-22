First Command Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Command Bank owned 0.11% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $35,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after buying an additional 248,478 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

VNQ stock traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $81.52. 96,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,976. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.98.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

