Financial Contrast: Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) versus IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

IRIDEX has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IRIDEX and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX -15.50% -43.06% -18.88% Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

22.1% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of IRIDEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IRIDEX and Hyperfine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67

IRIDEX currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. Hyperfine has a consensus target price of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 444.44%. Given Hyperfine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than IRIDEX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IRIDEX and Hyperfine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX $53.90 million 0.64 -$5.22 million ($0.55) -3.91 Hyperfine $1.50 million 37.16 -$64.85 million ($3.59) -0.22

IRIDEX has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. IRIDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyperfine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. The company also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and laser indirect ophthalmoscope for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. It offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system to perform MicroPulse transscleral laser therapy; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products for use in vitrectomy procedures. The company serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, veterinary practices, and office clinics. It markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

