Filecoin Trading 29.3% Lower This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00017582 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $3.57 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 350,970,724 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

