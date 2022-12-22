Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Tops $76.30 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $76.30 million and $38.70 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0932 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00070281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053425 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022120 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

