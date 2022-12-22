Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Waste Management by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.11. 16,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,165. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average of $161.34.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

