Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,706 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
