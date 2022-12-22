Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,706 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ALL traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $134.86. 12,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,975. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.