Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $436.79. 14,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $411.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.22. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

