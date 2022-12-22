Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.39. 14,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average of $159.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

