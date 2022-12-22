Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $42.05 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $42,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 180,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 156,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

