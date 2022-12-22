Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $17.43 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 18,275.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,393 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,814 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $397,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $410,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.01 on Thursday, hitting $143.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,148. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

