Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $27,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,334,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $100.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,499. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

