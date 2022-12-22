Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,862,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,030,000 after acquiring an additional 577,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 532,344 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.09. 4,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.57 and its 200-day moving average is $178.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $201.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.46.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

