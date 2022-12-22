Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,397 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $34,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,135,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $70,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,420 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 256,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.83. 46,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $81.17.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

