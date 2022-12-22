Fei USD (FEI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.03 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $424.88 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00014828 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020348 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00226309 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99976786 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,740,552.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

