Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 20,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,856,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Fastly Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $954.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $56,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,695.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $56,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,695.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $106,936.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,636 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

