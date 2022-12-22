Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 190 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.1% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $176.68 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.65 and its 200 day moving average is $181.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.