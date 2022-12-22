Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 487 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 290.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

