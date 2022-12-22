Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 300 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ADM opened at $94.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

