Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) were up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 258,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $555.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
