Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) were up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 258,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Exscientia Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $555.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exscientia Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Further Reading

