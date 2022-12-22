EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Darren Wilson Sells 3,500 Shares

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $117,810.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $116,550.00.

EVO Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $33.74 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $33.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVO Payments

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.65 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,871,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,774,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

