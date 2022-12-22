Everipedia (IQ) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Everipedia has a market cap of $61.32 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $904.31 or 0.05432892 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00494613 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.03 or 0.29306086 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.