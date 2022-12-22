Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.59

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 1408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 9.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 34.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 46,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

