Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.59

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 1408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.
Everi Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.
Everi Company Profile
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.
