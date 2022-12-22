Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Shares Down 1.9%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 4,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 334,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

