ETHPoW (ETHW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $319.93 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $319.93 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00017690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ETHPoW has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $844.98 or 0.05068476 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00505069 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,988.98 or 0.29925576 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,660,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,660,807 coins. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,653,167.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.95536178 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $10,477,088.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

