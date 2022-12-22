Ethernity Chain (ERN) Hits Market Cap of $74.61 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $73,675.31 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00010408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethernity Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $845.30 or 0.05022490 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00498102 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.06 or 0.29512798 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethernity Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethernity Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethernity Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.