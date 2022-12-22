ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. ERC20 has a market cap of $9.01 million and $59.21 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00014051 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00041959 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020314 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00227567 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00800218 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $51.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

