EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 452,643 shares.The stock last traded at $36.88 and had previously closed at $39.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2,777.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 146,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

