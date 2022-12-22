EOS Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $929.97 million and $73.82 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00005189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00026373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004362 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005119 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000871 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,077,678,884 coins and its circulating supply is 1,077,684,215 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

