EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.79.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:ENLC opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.64. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 86.54%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 23.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

