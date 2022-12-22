Energy Web Token Price Hits $2.99 on Top Exchanges (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $98.35 million and approximately $966,588.49 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00017759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energy Web Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $849.80 or 0.05050963 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00498310 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.43 or 0.29525141 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token launched on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energy Web Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energy Web Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energy Web Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energy Web Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.