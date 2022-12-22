Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Energizer worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Energizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,351,000 after purchasing an additional 151,355 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after purchasing an additional 374,567 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Energizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,309,000 after purchasing an additional 51,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Energizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,239,000 after purchasing an additional 78,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energizer Stock Performance

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of ENR opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ENR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

