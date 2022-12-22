Emblem (CVE:EMC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 597,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Emblem Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $245.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89.

Emblem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emblem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emblem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.