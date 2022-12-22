Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFC. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 21.09 and a current ratio of 21.09. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 26,282 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

