Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $2.62 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day moving average of $110.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.