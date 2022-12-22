Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $13.84 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 129,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $218.50 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $310.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

