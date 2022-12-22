Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.6 %

WEC opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

