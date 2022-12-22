ELIS One Day Volume Reaches $11.59 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001916 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $64.46 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00014905 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040705 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005941 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00226771 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32234118 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.