Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $368.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $349.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

