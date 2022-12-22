Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.26

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 155449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,454,000 after buying an additional 4,872,640 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,726,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,042,000 after buying an additional 3,535,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 286.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,062,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

