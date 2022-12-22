EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

KLX Energy Services Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 250,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,637. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLX Energy Services ( NASDAQ:KLXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $67,126.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $70,769.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,114.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $67,126.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $138,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

(Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

