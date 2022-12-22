Edoc Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADOC) Shares Down 0.1%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 26,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Edoc Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edoc Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $737,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,634,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edoc Acquisition

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

