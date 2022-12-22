Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $237.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.19.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

