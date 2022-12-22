eCash Trading Down 16% Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $461.39 million and $3.89 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 16% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,852.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00597386 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00265335 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041853 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000628 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,258,460,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.