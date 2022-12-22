EAC (EAC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.06 Million

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. EAC has a total market cap of $21.06 million and $18,471.06 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00388611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021916 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018058 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.07010896 USD and is up 6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,397.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

