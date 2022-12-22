Drake & Associates LLC Raises Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 3.0% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,201,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,737,000 after buying an additional 1,910,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,456.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after buying an additional 513,231 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 501.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 397,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,810,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after buying an additional 363,912 shares in the last quarter.

REET stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.64. 1,254,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,280. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.

