Drake & Associates LLC Has $513,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 0.3% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Danaher by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 188,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.70. 24,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,033. The company has a market cap of $187.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.44 and its 200 day moving average is $266.71.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

