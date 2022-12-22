Drake & Associates LLC Has $250,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Drake & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Southern Stock Down 0.4 %

SO traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.48. 54,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

