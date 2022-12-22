Drake & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 235.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Waste Management by 16.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 50.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.17. 14,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.34.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

