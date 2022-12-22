Drake & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 599 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 74,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $481.72. 17,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,964. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

