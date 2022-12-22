Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 38,998 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,743.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,003,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,512,167.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $368,716.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $87.85. 167,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,858. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $4,397,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

